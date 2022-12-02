Insider Selling: Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CEO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

M. Jason Pigott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $248,100.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50.

On Thursday, September 8th, M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00.

Shares of LPI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. 382,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.31. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,386,000 after buying an additional 345,300 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after buying an additional 142,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,556,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

