Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells 2,706 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) CEO Jason Blessing sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $105,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,501 shares in the company, valued at $27,818,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Blessing also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $379,937.99.

MODN stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. 191,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,757. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

