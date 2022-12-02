Insider Selling: ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Major Shareholder Sells $49,359,375.00 in Stock

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Orix also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ORIX alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of ORIX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of IX opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,928,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 26.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.