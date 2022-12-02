Insider Selling: ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Major Shareholder Sells $49,359,375.00 in Stock

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Corp Orix also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of ORIX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00.
ORIX Price Performance
Shares of IX opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $112.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
About ORIX
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (IX)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.