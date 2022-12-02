Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells 6,753 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $357,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 444,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

About Silk Road Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

