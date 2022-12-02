Insider Selling: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $13,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,781.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 65,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

