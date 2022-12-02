Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Sells 1,608 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Burth sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $18,154.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,019.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vita Coco Stock Up 6.1 %

COCO opened at $12.56 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $702.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 128.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 952,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 169,375 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 292,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 291,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

