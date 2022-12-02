Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Insider Sells 5,721 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) insider Es Charles Van sold 5,721 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $70,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Es Charles Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vita Coco alerts:

On Tuesday, November 29th, Es Charles Van sold 3,862 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $43,601.98.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a market cap of $702.36 million, a P/E ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.35 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 128.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 952,740 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 30.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 573,227 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 42.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 327,900 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.