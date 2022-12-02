Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sells 129,317 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 129,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,486.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,616,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,031,552.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Ventyx Biosciences stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 830,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,150. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% in the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.