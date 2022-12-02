Insider Selling: WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Director Sells $92,710.50 in Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.9 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after buying an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after buying an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

