IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 118,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

IntelGenx Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

About IntelGenx Technologies

(Get Rating)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.