International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.38. 23,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,219. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

