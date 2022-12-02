International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $818,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,931,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,429,000 after buying an additional 190,434 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $106.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $151.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.