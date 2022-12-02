International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAQ. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 517,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,101,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 950,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter.

International Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

International Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. International Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

