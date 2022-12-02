InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Shares of ADBE opened at $344.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.67. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $675.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

