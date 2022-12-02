InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 16,657 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE WFC opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

About Wells Fargo & Company



Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

