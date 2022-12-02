InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 78,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 789,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 78,875 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Truist Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

