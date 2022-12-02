InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 6.6 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.72.

COST opened at $503.86 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.97 and a 200-day moving average of $499.20. The stock has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

