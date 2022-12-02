InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $3 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.75% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 310,359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,302,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 319,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 302,053 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,465,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 413,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 213,183 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PMAY opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

