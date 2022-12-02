InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $3.49 Million in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.20% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $24.43 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61.

