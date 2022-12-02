InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 43,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 259,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,800,000 after buying an additional 29,492 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Danaher by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $274.54 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.