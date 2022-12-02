InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the second quarter worth $311,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter worth $473,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

