InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 53,085 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,085 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 272,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 44,523 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 137,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

