Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,812,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after purchasing an additional 266,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 27.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 13.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 267,673 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 1.8 %

CTOS stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 696.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Custom Truck One Source news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTOS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.