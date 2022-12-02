Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,975,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,164 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,442,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,800,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77.

