Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Green Plains as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 106.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at $82,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Plains Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.