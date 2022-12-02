Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 68,060 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,060 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RES stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPC

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $3,372,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $561,697.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,372,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,789,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $3,372,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,202. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.