Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA URNM opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

