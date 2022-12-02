Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRE. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,664,000.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
ADRE opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $49.86.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Announces Dividend
About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
