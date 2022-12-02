Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRE. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,664,000.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

ADRE opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Announces Dividend

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

