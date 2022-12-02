Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.16. 36,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 33,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10.

