Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $85.24. 7,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $104.31.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

