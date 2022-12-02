Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $85.24. 7,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $104.31.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.