Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PIZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,901. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $40.55.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $120,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.