Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Position Reduced by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,873 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,428,000 after buying an additional 16,225,913 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,464,000 after buying an additional 13,089,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,867,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,342,000 after buying an additional 2,124,224 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,846. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71.

