Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 643.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189,351 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.60% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 911,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 82,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IQI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

