Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for APA (APA)

APA (NASDAQ: APA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/30/2022 – APA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – APA is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – APA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

APA Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. 4,616,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,833,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Get APA Co alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

APA Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $118,168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $75,923,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.