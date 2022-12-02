Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December 1st (ACAD, DHX, EC, FIVE, HHC, MGI, MLCO, PEP, RCII, RGLD)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 1st:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

