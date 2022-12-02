Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December 1st (ACAD, DHX, EC, FIVE, HHC, MGI, MLCO, PEP, RCII, RGLD)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 1st:
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
iStar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
