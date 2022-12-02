Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INVH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

