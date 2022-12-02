Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,375,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $108,346,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.97 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

