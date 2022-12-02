IOST Trading 0% Lower This Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. IOST has a total market capitalization of $161.14 million and $5.64 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009727 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.54 or 0.06274771 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00505609 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.