IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.10 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. IOTA has a market capitalization of $589.20 million and $9.10 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000150 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.