IPVERSE (IPV) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $19,305.15 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

