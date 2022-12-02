iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,841 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $98.48 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $116.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

