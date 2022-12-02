iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lowered by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,138 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 93,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,803,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,131,000 after acquiring an additional 113,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

