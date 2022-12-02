iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Up 56.5% in November

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the October 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 281,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 194,364 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

HEWG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $33.59.

