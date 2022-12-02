iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lifted by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,684 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares MBS ETF worth $97,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,005,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $194,138,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,696,000.

MBB stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.72. 24,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,843. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

