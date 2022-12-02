iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 111,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

