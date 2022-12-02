iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 317.8% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

