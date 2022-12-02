iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 25.2% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $71,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

USMV stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $75.36. 4,390,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

