iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Tacita Capital Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $121.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,144 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.44. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

