iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after acquiring an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after acquiring an additional 275,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after acquiring an additional 209,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after acquiring an additional 285,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $224.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.27 and a 200-day moving average of $215.86.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

