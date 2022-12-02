iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,090.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 44,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.98 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.